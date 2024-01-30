Explained: Why Man City could drop out of next season's Champions League if they fail to win the Premier League title

Explained: Why Man City could drop out of next season's Champions League if they fail to win the Premier League titleChris Burton(C)Getty ImagesChampions LeagueManchester CityGironaManchester UnitedNicePremier LeagueLaLigaManchester City may be at risk of missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League if they fail to defend their Premier League title.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola's won Treble in 2022-23Behind Liverpool in domestic title raceGirona flying high in La Liga