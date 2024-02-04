Explained: Why Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez didn’t play for Inter Miami against Hong Kong XI

Explained: Why Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez didn’t play for Inter Miami against Hong Kong XIChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFLuis SuarezHong Kong Team vs Inter Miami CFHong Kong TeamClub FriendliesTata Martino says there was “too much risk involved” for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to line up for Inter Miami against a Hong Kong Select XI.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArgentine icon did not figure in friendlyUruguayan striker also left on the benchTrip to Japan next up for the Herons