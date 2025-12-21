Explained: Why Kobbie Mainoo isn't in Man Utd's squad to face Aston Villa amid January transfer links

Mainoo had to withdraw from the United squad to take on Villa after picking up a small injury in a training session on Saturday. Much of the buildup to this fixture had centred on the 20-year-old after his brother wore a T-shirt which read 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' to Old Trafford for last Monday's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

United legend Roy Keane slammed Mainoo's brother for these antics. "When he's got his idiot brother doing all that stuff - we shouldn't even be giving his brother the time of day. Because sometimes you're just surrounded by idiots, especially in families," Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast. "You come in after the match, and your brother did that, if my brother even did that, you would be looking at him going, 'what are you doing?' You would, and do you know what, do you think his brother's done that without asking him? He's under contract, probably being paid a decent wage.

"He's 20 years of age, what's wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if he's not getting a chance, we've all had to do it. Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is prove them wrong. Every day is your chance to prove yourself to the manager. He's got to get that in his mindset. The life of a footballer is about trying to prove people wrong. I have no problem with players going out on loan, it can work for everybody, but sometimes as a player, your biggest challenge is here at Man United and getting into that first-team. Even if the manager is saying 'you're not going to get in over Bruno,' prove them wrong!"

