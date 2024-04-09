BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester CityGetty Images
Gill Clark

Explained: Why Kevin De Bruyne is only on the bench for Man City's Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid

Kevin De BruyneManchester CityReal Madrid vs Manchester CityReal MadridChampions League

Manchester City have left Kevin De Bruyne on the bench for Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City in Spain to take on Real Madrid
  • De Bruyne only on bench due to illness
  • Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his team

Editors' Picks