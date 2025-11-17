Explained: Why Erling Haaland had to be held back by Man City team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma during explosive row with Italy star

Haaland finished the qualifying phase with 16 goals through eight matches - matching Robert Lewandowski’s record haul in that department. Norway took maximum points from all eight of their fixtures, leaving Italy to settle for a runner-up spot. They must now go through the play-offs, having previously suffered agonising defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia in such contests to deny them spots at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.

Haaland is heading to the first major international tournament of his career. He does so having equalled the all-time record for consecutive international matches scored in. The City superstar has found the target in his last 11 outings for Norway.

That streak dates back to November 14, 2024 when he found the target in a 4-1 win over Slovenia. Norway have won all 11 of the matches that Haaland has netted in. Their talismanic No.9 did not feature in a 1-1 friendly draw with New Zealand.

Haaland has matched a record set by Abdul Ghani Minhat of Malaysia. He scored in 11 straight games between May 28, 1961 and August 28, 1962. Said record - which has stood for over 60 years - has been confirmed by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).