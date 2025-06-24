Explained: Why Barcelona won't trigger Nico Williams release clause until next week despite agreement to sign Spain and Athletic Bilbao winger
Despite deciding to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona won’t be paying his release clause before July as part of a strategic financial move.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barcelona won't trigger clause immediately
- Williams set to leave Athletic this summer
- Catalans' decision motivated by tax plan