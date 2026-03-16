Explained: Why Oscar-winner Michael B. Jordan received congratulatory message from Bournemouth after claiming best actor award

An emotional Jordan took to the stage to accept his statue, opening his speech with a simple message of faith: "God is good." He used his platform to acknowledge his family, specifically addressing his mother in the audience. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's official channels were quick to reaffirm his status as part of the club’s inner circle. The actor's involvement with the Cherries is part of a minority ownership stake alongside billionaire Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football Club. Jordan was recruited specifically to bolster the club's global marketing efforts and help the "internationalisation" of the Bournemouth brand.