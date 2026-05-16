Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe's frustration boiled over at Real Madrid amid 'fourth choice' outburst

The French superstar stunned Real Madrid by claiming he has been demoted to a fringe role under inteirm boss Alvaro Arbeloa. Speaking in the mixed zone after a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, the forward did not hold back on his current situation. "I'm 100% fine. I didn't start because the manager told me I'm the fourth-choice striker in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinicius, and Gonzalo [Garcia]," Mbappe told reporters at the stadium. "I was ready to start; it's his decision, and you always have to respect it. I'm not angry."

However, Arbeloa was quick to fire back, denying that such a hierarchy exists. The Madrid coach expressed confusion over the player's interpretation of their private conversations. "I wish I had four strikers. I don't have four strikers, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe. He probably didn't understand me. I don't really know what to tell you. I could never have told him he's the fourth striker. It's clear that if I don't play him, he can't play. I'm the coach, and I'm the one who decides who plays and who doesn't," Arbeloa countered.