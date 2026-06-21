Explained: ‘Huge’ hurdle that threatens to dash Man Utd’s ‘dream’ of luring Victor Osimhen away from Galatasaray in summer transfer window

Following Sesko’s solid debut campaign - registering 12 goals across 32 appearances and playing 1,817 minutes - the club have determined they require another proven striker to complete their rebuild. Osimhen is viewed as the dream target, according to CaughtOffside.

The Nigerian's monumental valuation is completely justified by his lethal track record, boasting 22 goals in 33 appearances in the 2025-26 season and 59 strikes in 74 games overall for Galatasaray. However, securing him represents a huge hurdle; since his €75 million permanent move in 2025, the colossal transfer fee required threatens to dash this pursuit, forcing United to evaluate flexible options.