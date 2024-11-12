Experience Doha for KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar: Flights, tickets & more info

All you need to know about the Qatari city capital of Doha, as KSI’s Misfits Boxing series hits town

Misfits Boxing (along with DAZN) are hosting their latest show, 'X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard', with personalities from the world of social media heading to the Middle East to face off at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Thursday, November 28. The boxing promotion, founded by brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, KSI, and Mams Taylor, now a global brand known all over the planet, is looking to expand and grow further. This will be the first time Misfits have held a card in the Middle East, and with Saudi-born social media sensation AnEsonGib featuring in the headline bout at X Series 19 against Slim Albaher, there is sure to be a huge buzz of anticipation in the local area.

Those planning to watch the Misfits card at the Lusail Sports Arena are set for a trip of a lifetime. Doha is the capital city and main financial hub of Qatar and is located on the Persian Gulf coast towards the east of the country. It’s a vibrant, beautiful city with a rich culture, and there’s an endless list of things to do and see: fine dining experiences, an abundance of shopping malls, stunning landmarks and natural wonders to view, and much, much more.

As a result of hosting several recent high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, Doha has rapidly become a standout Middle East destination for sports and leisure travellers, offering a range of experiences to suit all budgets. Fight fans hoping to catch all the Misfits ring action will arrive in Doha at the perfect time to enjoy other activities that the local area has to offer, as from November to March, the Doha weather is more suitable for outdoor excursions and trips.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know to plan your trip to Qatar for KSI’s Misfits Boxing, from flights to where to stay and how to buy tickets.