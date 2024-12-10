When Saki Kumagai won the first of her five Champions League titles back in 2016, her current club, Roma, didn't even have a women's team. That today she tells GOAL with confidence that she believes she can lift her sixth European title with the Italian side then, says a lot about the progress they have made since their establishment in 2018.
Winners of the last two Serie A titles, Roma impressed many on their Champions League debut in the 2022-23 season, including Kumagai herself. Watching both of the side's group stage matches against Wolfsburg, the two-time European champions, the Japan international sensed "big potential" in a team that, despite their inexperience on the biggest stage, pushed one of the continent's elite and eventually reached the quarter-finals, only defeated by eventual champions Barcelona.
On Wednesday, Roma will meet Wolfsburg again, with qualification from this season's toughest Champions League group on the line. The Italians were 1-0 winners when they met in Rome in October and know that, with Wolfsburg to meet eight-time European champions Lyon on the final matchday, a draw would be a more favourable result for them than it would be for their opponents. But that Kumagai is keen to go to Germany, "control the game" and, above all, win, only re-emphasises her belief in Roma's ability to compete with the very best, already.