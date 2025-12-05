'Excellent draw for the hosts' - Social media excited about USMNT's Group D opponents for 2026 World Cup

After four years of anticipation, the USMNT has finally learned its 2026 World Cup fate, drawn into Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and the Winner of Play-Off C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo), their first home World Cup since 1994. With the tournament just months away and serving as a crucial test for Mauricio Pochettino's squad on home soil, there is plenty at stake for the Americans - and fans are building excitement across social media platforms.

GOAL takes a look at the best social media reactions following the USMNT's favorable group stage draw, with supporters already analyzing potential knockout round matchups should they advance as expected.