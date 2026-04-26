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Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez vows to grace 2026 World Cup with Colombia in ‘good shape’ after making first MLS start for Minnesota United
A landmark full debut for Minnesota United
Rodriguez played 63 minutes during Minnesota United’s 1-0 defeat to LAFC on Saturday. The 34-year-old’s appearance marked his first start for the club, and operating in front of nearly 20,000 supporters, the veteran midfielder dazzled onlookers, including Colombia national team manager Nestor Lorenzo. This milestone was vital for Rodriguez following a recent hospital admission for severe dehydration. "I felt good with this being my first start here," Rodriguez told reporters after the match. "Unfortunately, we lost the match. We had many opportunities, clear opportunities, but we have to continue down this path."
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Focus shifts to the global stage
Every minute spent on the pitch is a step towards the World Cup for the Colombia captain. He is currently on a short-term contract at Minnesota designed to keep him sharp until the squad announcement. Eager to silence lingering questions over his physical condition, he remains fully committed to his training regime. He stated emphatically: "I’m going to arrive in good shape. I’m going to arrive in excellent form. There’s still a month to go, and well, I’m training hard - training to the max, going all out, just as I always have. So, whatever playing time comes my way here, I think it’s going to go well."
High praise from the touchline
While the weekend's result was frustrating, Minnesota manager Cameron Knowles highlighted the tactical intelligence his new signing brings. Knowles believes Rodriguez provides a level of spatial awareness that elevates the entire squad, even as he builds his match fitness. The coaching staff are prioritising the playmaker's rhythm as the team navigate a congested fixture list. "He’s a high-quality player, but the quality shows up in the spots where you want it," Knowles explained. "He’s getting in the uncomfortable places and spaces for the opponent to have to deal with him. And then ultimately you see when he gets the ball there, his final pass, his decision making, is why he’s a high-level player."
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Chasing domestic goals and summer glory
Looking ahead, Minnesota face a demanding schedule, including a Tuesday U.S. Open Cup tie against the San Jose Earthquakes. Rodriguez will hope to continue building momentum before his focus shifts to Colombia's World Cup Group K campaign. Colombia kick off against Uzbekistan on June 18, followed by crucial clashes with DR Congo and Portugal on June 24 and June 27, respectively.