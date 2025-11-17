Getty/GOAL
Ex-Premier League star caught calling Dominik Szoboszlai a 'Liverpool c***' in wild studio celebrations during coverage of Ireland's win over Hungary
Luck of the Irish: Parrott hat-trick secures play-off berth
Ex-Ireland international Doyle was helping to cover that game for RTE Sports. The 42-year-old lost his composure after seeing Troy Parrott complete a historic hat-trick at the Puskas Arena. Said effort was recorded in the 96th minute of an epic encounter that saw Ireland trailing a must-win contest with just 10 minutes remaining.
One-time Tottenham striker Parrott, who is now plying his trade in the Netherlands for AZ, helped to turn that tie on its head. With the Irish going on to prevail 3-2, they have now booked a World Cup play-off berth - presenting them with a shot at qualification for the 2026 finals.
What ex-Ireland star Doyle said during wild celebrations
Jubilant Doyle was left wheeling around the RTE studio after seeing Parrott land himself a match ball in Budapest. An edited version of his celebration was posted by RTE, but the full scenes were captured off camera - with an uncut video making its way onto social media.
In that, Doyle appears to bellow in the direction of current Anfield star Szoboszlai: "Suck on that you Liverpool c***!” He then apologises to former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann, who was also on punditry duty.
Doyle hung up his boots in 2017 having finished his career in MLS with the Colorado Rapids. He has moved into media work since then, while also stepping up his long-standing interest in horse racing.
While he was left beaming at the end of Ireland’s stunning victory over Hungary, Szoboszlai - who has been putting his versatility to good use at Premier League champions Liverpool this season - said when asked how much his heart aches after missing out on a World Cup berth: “Very much.”
Emotional Parrott reacts to historic hat-trick for Ireland
Ireland hero Parrott - who also bagged a brace when downing Portugal in a game that saw Cristiano Ronaldo sent off - toldRTE as emotion spilled out of him on the back of becoming the first man to net a hat-trick away from home for The Boys in Green: “I'm really really emotional right now...sorry. They're tears of joy. What a night. What a night.
“I'd rather have that pressure on me and whatever happens will happen, rather than put it on somebody else and leave it out of my hands. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it. This is why we love football because things like this can happen.
“Look, I love where I'm from. So this means the world to me. My family is here...this is the first time I've cried in years as well. It's unbelievable. Everyone's crying. I said against Portugal that this is what dreams are made of but tonight, I don't think I'll ever have a better night in my whole life. It really is a fairytale. You can't even dream about something like that. Honestly, I have no words to describe the emotions right now.
“Everyone wrote us off at the start of the group. But I couldn't have said it enough, that there's always a chance. And we've taken the chance. Everyone should be proud of the group of players that are over there. To go down twice and come back like that, it's beautiful.”
2026 World Cup play-off draw: When is it & who could Ireland face?
Ireland will now take their place in the play-off draw, which will be held on November 20. The semi-finals are set to start on March 26, 2026, with the finals getting underway five days later. There are 16 teams fighting for just four places at the World Cup finals.
Having kept themselves in the hunt for tickets, Ireland could be paired with the likes of Wales, Slovakia, Scotland, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo. They will fear nobody when looking to complete a fairytale run to another major international tournament.
