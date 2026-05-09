Ex-Premier League defender 'threatened at knifepoint' during terrifying burglary at family home

Bednarek and his family were reportedly left shaken after coming face-to-face with a burglar inside their home on Friday evening. The 30-year-old, who currently plays for Portuguese giants Porto, returned to his residence at approximately 9:30pm to discover the ongoing break-in.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, the central defender was threatened with a knife by the assailant during the confrontation. The thief managed to escape the property with a significant haul, with the value of stolen items estimated to be around €150,000 (£129,000).