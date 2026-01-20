Ex-Man Utd star set for sudden Marseille exit as Roberto De Zerbi's side close in on replacement transfer

Marseille have now agreed a move for Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old will join from Feyenoord in a deal worth €4.5 million plus add-ons. Other clubs were keen on signing Timber but he's chosen Marseille. Timber leaves the Dutch club after falling out with manager Robin van Persie. The former Arsenal star had questioned Timber's work ethic, which drew an angry response from the midfielder. He told ESPN: "I just read about what was said before the match. I think that's a bit of a shame. That it has to go this way. It has happened a few times now that the trainer does not protect the player. In this case, with me. There is a limit. It is happening again now.

"Everyone at the club I have worked with for three and a half years knows that I always give everything in training and matches. I did that again today. Even if I have to play at right-back, I do that for the club and my team. It looks like a puppet show that it is now being said that I do nothing. That must be clear. You can't say that I'm throwing my hat at it [a Dutch idiom for giving up]. Then you have to say that to my face. Whatever I think, if you don't ask the questions, I don't have to say it. Sometimes you can protect a player. This was the limit, that's why I'm standing here."