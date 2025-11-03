Getty
Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag under consideration for sensational Premier League return - but strugglers closing in on another shock candidate
Ten Hag in the frame for Wolves job
Ten Hag is among the candidates to succeed Vitor Pereira at Wolves, according to The Athletic. Pereira was relieved of his duties after Wolves were thrashed 3-0 by Fulham on Saturday, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with no wins from 10 games. The Portuguese became Wolves coach last December and steered them away from the relegation zone thanks to a six-game winning streak, their longest ever run of victories in the Premier League. He signed a new, three-year contract in September but was sacked six weeks later.
- Getty Images Sport
O'Neil leading the race to succeed Pereira
Wolves have expressed interest in speaking to Ten Hag, who was discussed internally as a potential candidate. However, The Athletic reports that Gary O'Neil is the frontrunner to take the vacant post at Molineux after holding advanced talks. It would be a remarkable turn of events if O'Neil accepted the job as he was only sacked by Wolves less than a year ago, being succeeded by Pereira.
Ten Hag's mixed Premier League record
The Dutchman had an excellent first season with United, leading the Red Devils to finish third in the Premier League while winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final (eventually losing to Manchester City) and making it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Despite further strengthening the squad by signing Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, he had a hugely disappointing second campaign. United came eighth in the league - their worst finish in the Premier League era at the time - and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage.
However, they managed to end on a positive note by winning the FA Cup and avenging their previous defeat by Manchester City at Wembley. The shock result led to United unexpectedly keeping faith in Ten Hag and extending his contract until 2026. However, just four months later he was dismissed following four defeats in the opening nine league games.
United's dismal results under successor Ruben Amorim, however, put Ten Hag's reign into some perspective. Under Amorim, United finished 15th in the Premier League, their worst league finish since being relegated 51 years previously, and failed to qualify for Europe after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.
- Getty Images Sport
Ten Hag eager to move on from nightmare Leverkusen role
Ten Hag was furious with the way he was sacked by Leverkusen following one defeat and one draw in the Bundesliga and a victory against lower league opposition in the cup. He blamed his bad results on the fact Leverkusen had sold a number of top players in the summer, many of whom had won the club's first ever Bundesliga title.
He said in a statement at the time: "To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented. This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.
"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware."
Ten Hag will therefore be keen to get back into management as early as possible and put the episode with Leverkusen behind him. And even if Wolves decide against hiring him, he is bound to be linked with more Premier League jobs in the future.
Advertisement