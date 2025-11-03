Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man City goalkeeper Ederson pelted with missiles from crowd as Brazil international sends defiant Instagram response
Chaos in Istanbul as Fenerbahce register comeback win in Derby
The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on Sunday was meant to be a showcase of Turkey’s fierce footballing passion. Instead, it descended into chaos. Late in the first half, as Fenerbahce trailed 2-0, Besiktas fans began pelting Ederson with cups and bottles from the stands behind his goal. The Brazilian, visibly frustrated, gestured toward the referee and shrugged in disbelief before even attempting to volley one of the thrown cups away.
The tension had been simmering long before kickoff. The game saw Besiktas’ Orkun Kokcu sent off after 35 minutes, swinging the momentum Fenerbahce’s way. With the visitors roaring back through a late winner from Jhon Duran to seal a 3-2 victory, Ederson’s composure amid the storm became the image of the night. His post-match Instagram response is a photo of him facing the Fenerbahce fans with a thumbs-up emoji and the pitch littered with cups.
From Etihad glory to Turkish grit
Ederson’s arrival in Turkey marked the end of an era at City. After eight glorious seasons under Pep Guardiola, the Brazilian left the Premier League as one of its most decorated goalkeepers. His legacy includes six league titles, 18 major trophies, and 122 clean sheets in 276 appearances, a record that firmly established him among the modern greats.
His exit came amid transition at City. With Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain and James Trafford’s promotion to second-choice status, Ederson chose a new challenge. Fenerbahce paid around €14 million for his signature, signing him to a three-year deal. Since debuting in September 2025, he’s brought composure and leadership to a side pushing for both domestic and European success.
In Turkey, the 32-year-old has quickly become a stabilising force, helping Fenerbahce to four clean sheets in his first eight games and guiding a defense previously criticised for inconsistency. His calm presence and passing range have already drawn praise from teammates and Turkish media alike, proving that class, even away from Manchester, remains permanent.
- AFP
Fenerbahce-Besiktas rivalry fueled by chaos and passion
The Fenerbahce–Besiktas derby is one of football’s most combustible fixtures, an event where sporting pride and local identity collide. Known as the “Intercontinental Derby,” it’s a battle that splits Istanbul in two and often pushes emotions beyond control.
The rivalry’s history is littered with flashpoints that have transcended football. In 2018, a Turkish Cup semi-final was abandoned after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was struck by an object from the stands, forcing police intervention. In 2013, chaos erupted at the Fenerbahce Şukru Saracoglu Stadium when fans invaded the pitch and clashed with security after a controversial refereeing decision. The 2022 derby saw the game paused for nearly ten minutes as flares and smoke bombs filled the pitch, while in 2024, Besiktas fans halted play by hurling fireworks toward Fenerbahce’s dugout.
Even with tighter security, fan segregation, and league warnings, the volatility remains an unshakable part of the spectacle. For both sets of supporters, the derby is more than a football match.
Ederson retains cool as Fenerbahce moves to the second spot
While the missiles and hostility made global headlines, Ederson’s composure became the defining image of the night. His calm response, both during and after the match, drew admiration across football circles. Turkish media hailed him as “cool as ice in chaos,” while international outlets praised his professionalism and leadership.
The win pushed Fenerbahce within two points of the Super Lig summit, with Ederson’s crucial second-half saves keeping them in the fight.
Advertisement