Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'not enjoying' Red Bull role & could LEAVE this summer
A rapid unravelling of the grand plan
Klopp assumed his role as Red Bull’s head of global soccer on January 1, 2025, riding the wave of his legendary tenure at Anfield. However, merely fourteen months into his reign, the honeymoon period has collapsed. The Austrian daily newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten recently alleged significant friction between the executives of the energy drink conglomerate and the 58-year-old German tactician.
The primary catalyst for this deteriorating relationship is said to be the underperformance of the brand’s flagship clubs. RB Leipzig currently languish in fifth place in the Bundesliga, a staggering 19 points adrift of Bayern Munich. This domestic struggle is alarming given their lighter fixture list following an absence from European competition. Furthermore, Klopp has faced fierce criticism for orchestrating the appointment of manager Ole Werner. The situation is equally bleak in Austria, where RB Salzburg suffered an unceremonious elimination during the Europa League league phase, compounded by an unsettling lack of managerial continuity attributed directly to Klopp’s oversight.
Executives scramble to maintain a united front
Despite mounting evidence of behind-the-scenes turmoil, the corporate hierarchy at Red Bull has attempted to quell the media storm. Recognising the potential brand damage from a premature split, Red Bull chairman Oliver Mintzlaff eventually addressed the swirling rumours. Issuing a staunch defence of the current regime, Mintzlaff stated: "It's completely absurd and unfounded. We are satisfied with Jurgen Klopp's work."
Nevertheless, this public show of faith heavily contradicts the stark reality unfolding on the pitch. Klopp was specifically recruited to elevate the sporting portfolio, bringing a winning mentality that would allow both Leipzig and Salzburg to transition into title-winning forces. With two-thirds of the current campaign concluded, the failure to meet these lofty strategic expectations has placed enormous strain on the working dynamic. The stark contrast between Mintzlaff's defensive rhetoric and the obvious dissatisfaction detailed by local media reveals a deeply fractured relationship at the highest organisational level.
The Parisian disconnect and strategic isolation
The structural issues extending beyond the German and Austrian borders further illustrate why this partnership may be nearing its conclusion. Red Bull’s recent acquisition of a minority stake in Paris FC alongside the Arnault family was supposed to be an avenue for Klopp to exert his extensive influence. While the former Borussia Dortmund manager has been a frequent spectator to watch the newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit, his actual involvement in vital strategic decisions has been startlingly minimal.
Last week, the departure of Paris FC manager Stephane Gilli exposed this disconnect. Rather than leveraging his formidable network to install a tactician aligned with the high-pressing philosophy synonymous with the brand, Klopp remained on the periphery, as a new report from L'Equipe reveals. He notably failed to advocate for available former Red Bull employees Marco Rose or Adi Hutter. Instead, the Parisian club appointed Antoine Kombouare, whose tactical profile is incongruous with established Red Bull methodology.
The managerial carousel and Glasner's shadow
As the summer break approaches, an early termination of this contract seems increasingly inevitable. As per L'Equipe, the fundamental issue is that Klopp is "not enjoying" his overarching administrative responsibilities, deeply missing the daily thrill of tactical preparation. As the months pass, his desire to return to frontline management intensifies, marking exactly twenty months since his emotional departure from Merseyside. The forthcoming summer transfer window presents a natural breaking point, potentially allowing Klopp to seek out a suitable elite-level dugout.
For Red Bull, focus could shift towards succession planning to ensure their sporting infrastructure is not left rudderless ahead of a crucial pre-season. The standout candidate emerging is Oliver Glasner, who is set to be available in the summer. The current Crystal Palace manager possesses the exact tactical pedigree, pressing philosophy, and Bundesliga experience required to oversee the network.
