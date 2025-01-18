KSI Wayne BridgeGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ex-England & Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge bizarrely lined up to fight YouTube sensation KSI in boxing match

Premier LeagueEnglandChelseaManchester City

Former England and Chelsea star Wayne Bridge is all set to fight YouTube sensation KSI in a boxing match.

  • Bridge to fight KSI in a boxing match
  • Retired from football in 2014
  • Won the Premier League with Chelsea
