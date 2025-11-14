Ex-Chelsea star Oscar considering retirement after sudden collapse and diagnosis of condition

After spending eight years playing in China, Oscar rejoined São Paulo on a deal until 2027 at the end of last year. Following that move, he said: "I'm happy to be back in Brazil and to be able to play for São Paulo, which is the club where I started out, where I made my base and where I grew up. I thank you for the affection I have received on social media these past few days and I will do my best to achieve great things together."

Fast forward to the present, and the veteran may have kicked his last ball for the club after this health scare on Tuesday.

The Brazilian team said on Thursday: "Midfielder Oscar remains hospitalized at Einstein Hospital Israelita, where he was admitted on Tuesday afternoon after presenting an intercurrence with cardiological changes during exams carried out at SuperCT. An extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope. Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalized in a cardiology unit, and this Friday will undergo an electrophysiological study."