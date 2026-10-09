Ex-Barcelona star Ansu Fati nears Monaco return against Toulouse following injury layoff

According toMundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old forward has targeted Saturday's home fixture against Toulouse as the stage for his official 2026-27 debut. A calf muscle strain sustained during pre-season prompted the medical staff to take a cautious approach, delaying his comeback until after the international break. His presence in the matchday squad now hinges on final clearance from the coaching staff to ensure he returns with zero risk of a relapse.