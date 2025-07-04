Ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault T. Partey Arsenal Premier League

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges involve three separate women, with the incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022. The 32-year-old, who left Arsenal earlier this month, is expected to appear in court in early August.