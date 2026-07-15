Ex-Arsenal star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in line for shock transfer to Spain

Aubameyang is on the verge of completing an unexpected return to Spain, with Deportivo La Coruna emerging as his likely destination.

According to Foot Mercato, the forward is currently engaged in advanced discussions to join the ambitious Spanish side. Aubameyang has found himself frozen out of the plans at Marseille over recent months, forcing him to seek an alternative route to continue his professional journey.

Having previously enjoyed a successful stint with Barcelona, Aubameyang is no stranger to the demands of Spanish football. Deportivo La Coruna are now eager to secure his signature, hoping his vast experience can significantly bolster their attacking options.



