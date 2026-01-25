Getty
Ex-Argentina star saw Lionel Messi do 'crazy things' & considers Inter Miami GOAT to be 'the essence of football'
World Cup defence after MLS Cup win: Messi still chasing trophies
Messi is the most decorated player of all-time, with his medal collection being added to in 2025. He helped his current employers to a historic domestic crown in the United States, while landing Golden Boot and MVP honours himself.
There is the promise of more to come, with Messi committing to a three-year contract extension in South Florida that will take him through 2028. Looking ahead to this summer, the evergreen forward is expected to form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence.
What makes Messi special? Zanetti explains
Zanetti, who won 145 caps for the Albiceleste, will be among the interested observers as Messi graces another major international tournament. He has reached 196 appearances and 115 goals for his country.
Messi has emulated, and eclipsed, much of what iconic compatriot Diego Maradona achieved during his remarkable playing career. Zanetti is fortunate enough to have crossed paths with both greats and remains in awe of the standards that they have set.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Zanetti said of magical playmaker Messi: “I played with Leo for five or six years in the national team. He was very young and shy when he first got there, but only off the pitch. I’ve seen him do some crazy things. He is the essence of football. And Diego, well, it’s Diego.”
GOAT colleagues: Zanetti played alongside R9 at Inter
Zanetti also got the chance to play with legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo, as a stalwart at Serie A giants Inter, and has some intriguing tales to tell when it comes to R9.
Recalling one of those, the iconic former right-back said: “Back then, we still had the Christmas break. We played against Roma in San Siro on December 20. The last flight home was at 22.30. Roni said: ‘Whoever has to leave with me, after the game, shower in two minutes and let’s go’. Cholo (Simeone) and Zamorano also had to go back home. We won 4-1: Baggio, Zamorano, Cauet and myself with the goals, I can’t remember which order. Cholo missed an incredible header from one of my crosses.
“We arrived at the airport at about midnight. The plane was still waiting for us because Roni made a phone call and had it stopped. Imagine the reaction of all the passengers when they saw us get on board! During the journey, Cholo only spoke about the missed goal: ‘How the f*ck did I do that?’ and so on, for hours. Football, football, football, he’s always been like that.”
Pick of the bunch: Zanetti full of praise for Mourinho
Zanetti worked with 28 coaches over the course of his career, saying on that surprisingly high number: “That sounds about right, I had four in one season!”
Asked to pick out the best of the bunch, the South American said: “[Jose] Mourinho, of course, always stays with me. We did something unforgettable and maybe unrepeatable.”
He added on enigmatic Portuguese coach Mourinho, who delivered Champions League glory for Inter as part of a Treble triumph in 2010: “Jose was a leader, he was really convincing, persuasive. I still remember our first phone call.
“It was June, I was returning to Argentina and had a stopover at Fiumicino. At one point, I received a call from a Portuguese number. ‘It’s Jose Mourinho, I’ve just signed for Inter, you’re going to be my captain. Apologies if I don’t speak Italian very well’. He did speak it very well. Direct, loyal, an incredible coach.”
Zanetti is now 52 years of age and vice-president at Inter, as they look to chase down another Serie A title in 2025-26. Mourinho is calling the shots at Benfica, having retracted steps to his roots, while Messi has opened pre-season with Inter Miami ahead of their MLS Cup defence.
