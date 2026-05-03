'Everything has gone so well' - Michael Carrick addresses his Man Utd future after securing Champions League qualification

Despite the achievement, the interim boss refused to be drawn into specifics regarding his contract status or potential talks with the hierarchy. Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick emphasised that his priority is immediate improvement. "It's not about what I like or what I do not like. It's not in my control," he explained. "Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better. Let's see what happens next. At this moment in time, it's not something I am thinking about."