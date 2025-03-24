'Everyone's starting to turn on each other' - USMNT legend Clint Dempsey frustrated in wake of Americans' disappointing Nations League losses to Panama and Canada
The former U.S. midfielder offered a damning verdict on Mauricio Pochettino's side after a pair of Nations League losses
- Clint Dempsey called out divisive attitude around USMNT
- Mauricio Pochettino lost Nations League semifinal, third-place match
- U.S. failed to defend Nations League crown for first time