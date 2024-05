This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Every Lionel Messi game for Inter Miami is 'like a final' for opponents, says team-mate Marcelo "Chelo" Weigandt Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF Marcelo Weigandt admits that every game that Lionel Messi graces for Inter Miami becomes “like a final” for their opponents. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great starring in the States

Rivals raise their game

Herons chasing down silverware Article continues below