'Every country wants to beat the U.S.' - More Emma Hayes experimentation, Rose Lavelle’s long-awaited return and ongoing goalkeeper questions: Five keys for USWNT vs Ireland

The U.S. women's national team are gearing up for a trio of friendlies to wrap up summer play. Head coach Emma Hayes named her roster for the upcoming games against Ireland and Canada, rostering 24 NWSL players, four first-time call-ups, and six uncapped players.

The roster excludes nearly all of the U.S. European-based players, with the exception of Naomi Girma. It's been a long European season for the likes of Emily Fox and Lindsey Heaps, so Hayes is giving those players this FIFA window off to rest.

This 25-player roster once again features a number of uncapped players - part of Hayes' effort to fully evaluate the entire playing pool as she plans for the 2027 World Cup. Hayes has made it clear that - after this camp and come October - the squad will be largely composed of those she needs for World Cup qualifying.

This roster, though, includes four players earning their first call-ups – defenders Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale and Izzy Rodriguez and midfielder Sam Meza. In total, Hayes has now given 27 players their first USWNT call-ups.

The U.S. also welcomes back Rose Lavelle, who hasn't played for the national team for more than six months due to a long ankle surgery recovery. The World Cup and Olympic champion will give Hayes another option in the midfield with loads of experience and vision - especially with the absence of Heaps.

The USMNT will play Ireland both on Thursday and Sunday - and have never lost to the nation, with the U.S. boasting a 15-0-0 all-time record. They then take on Canada next Wednesday.

GOAL takes a look at five keys for the USWNT in the first of two friendlies against Ireland.