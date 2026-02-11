Getty Images Sport
Everton star Jack Grealish hit with hefty court bill after his £210k Lamborghini runs red light
Grealish convicted for failing to identify driver
Grealish has been handed a significant court bill and penalty points on his driving licence following a traffic offence involving his luxury supercar. The 30-year-old, currently plying his trade at Goodison Park on loan from Manchester City, faced prosecution by Merseyside Police after his Lamborghini was captured on camera committing a traffic violation late last year.
The case was heard at Liverpool Magistrates Court last week in a closed-door 'single justice procedure', a method used to deal with minor criminal offences without the defendant needing to be present in court. Grealish was found guilty not of the driving offence itself, but of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required by the authorities.
Magistrate Paul Farquhar endorsed the England international’s driving licence with six penalty points. In addition to the points, Grealish was hit with a financial penalty totalling £1,044. This sum included a £660 fine, £120 in prosecution costs, and a £264 victim surcharge. The original charge of running the red light was withdrawn by the police after the conviction for failing to identify the driver was secured.
- Getty Images Sport
Incident occurred night before Aston Villa clash
The court heard specific details regarding the night of the incident, which took place just hours before Grealish was due to feature in a high-profile Premier League fixture. Kevin Scott, the safer roads unit manager for Merseyside Police, provided a witness statement detailing that the £210,000 sky blue Lamborghini was spotted on Leeds Street and Vauxhall Road on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre.
"At 11.36pm on September 12 2025, a Lamborghini motor vehicle… was travelling along Leeds Street/Vauxhall Road, Liverpool, Merseyside, when it passed the traffic signal 1.4 seconds after it had changed to red," Scott stated in written evidence.
The infraction occurred on the eve of Everton’s home clash against Aston Villa, Grealish’s former club. The midfielder played in that match the following day, which ended in a goalless 0-0 draw. Following the incident, police sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution to an address in Manchester, asking the registered keeper to identify the driver. When no response was received, a second letter was dispatched to a £5.6 million property in Cheshire in November. Grealish failed to comply with these requests, leading to the prosecution.
Season over for loan star
The legal headache caps a miserable week for the attacking midfielder, who confirmed on Monday that his 2025-26 campaign has been brought to a premature end. Grealish has undergone surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot, an injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of his loan spell with the Toffees.
Taking to Instagram from his hospital bed, Grealish shared a sombre update with his millions of followers. "Didn't want the season to end like this but that's football, gutted," he wrote, accompanying the caption with a picture of himself recovering post-operation.
The injury is a bitter blow for Everton, who had hoped the £100m man’s creativity would help steer them clear of danger in the final months of the season. Instead, Grealish faces a lengthy rehabilitation period as he prepares to return to parent club Manchester City in the summer.
- Getty Images Sport
Record-breaking transfer and future uncertainty
Grealish remains the most expensive British footballer in history following his £100m move from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium in 2021. However, his time on Merseyside has been mixed, and this latest off-field distraction adds to a turbulent period in his career.
While the fine of £1,044 represents a fraction of the star's weekly wages, the accumulation of six penalty points is a significant sanction. Grealish was one of 2,101 defendants processed for similar offences last week, highlighting a crackdown on road safety in the region.
As he begins his recovery from surgery, focus will turn to his future at club level. With his loan at Everton now effectively over and questions remaining over his long-term role at Manchester City, the 30-year-old faces a crucial summer once he regains full fitness. For now, however, he must contend with the fallout from a costly night on the roads of Liverpool.
Advertisement