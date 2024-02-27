Everton told to brace for another six-point Premier League penalty by former financial advisor to Manchester City

Getty/GOALJames HunsleyEverton told to brace for another six-point Premier League penalty by former financial advisor to Manchester CityEvertonPremier LeagueNottingham ForestEverton have been told that they may face another six-point deduction, after the news that their 10-point punishment was reduced earlier this week.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEverton punishment reduced to six-pointsBut Toffees also breached PSR rules for 2022-23Ex-PL adviser plays down "double jeopardy" argument