Everton finally land new owners as Friedkin Group takeover on verge of Premier League approval

AFPAditya GokhaleEverton finally land new owners as Friedkin Group takeover on verge of Premier League approvalEvertonPremier LeagueThe Friedkin Group are reportedly expected to finally complete their takeover of Everton over the course of the next week.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEverton's American takeover set to be approvedFriedkin Group takeover could take place next weekMoshiri sells stake as Friedkin Group manage debtFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱