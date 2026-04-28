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Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton told why they cannot compete with ‘marquee name’ Frank Lampard on the transfer front as Coventry piece together Premier League plans
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Coventry back in the Premier League after 25 years
Having slipped out of the top-flight in 2001, Coventry fell as far as League Two in 2017-18. A remarkable return to prominence has been enjoyed since then, with Mark Robins overseeing much of that process.
Lampard has completed the job, guiding the Sky Blues to promotion in 2025-26 as Championship title winners. After a quarter of a century, elite domestic competition is returning to one success-starved region of the West Midlands.
Chelsea legend Lampard has rebuilt coaching reputation
Cementing that standing promises to be an epic task, with recent history highlighting how difficult the gap between second and first tiers can be to bridge. Big money will need to be invested when taking on that challenge.
The right pieces of an intricate puzzle need to be acquired on and off the field, with value notoriously difficult to find in market places that can become congested quickly. Coventry do, however, have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to Lampard.
The 47-year-old Chelsea and England legend has rebuilt his coaching reputation following difficult stints in the dugout at Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park. It is already being suggested that enticing offers could soon be passed in his direction.
- Specsavers
Can Lampard cement Coventry in the Premier League?
Having once played alongside Lampard for club and country, ex-Coventry playmaker Cole - who has come out of retirement on a one-day loan to play for Warley FC, Specsavers’ Best Worst Team that registered one win and 18 defeats last season while conceding 81 goals - told GOAL when asked what the immediate future holds: “There's no reason why Coventry can't be the next Brighton, the next Brentford, the next Bournemouth. He could be part of that and develop and really hone his skills as a manager. He's still young in terms of management skills. There's still a lot for him to do.
“The blessing that Frank's got now is because he's nailed qualification to the Premier League so early, he has got a head start on the other promoted teams. That is crucial when it comes to buy-in.
“You've seen what Sunderland have done last year. There's a school of players that all the promoted teams want and look for. They managed to get all their deals done. I think with Frank, he'll probably look at that and think, we need to make sure that in these next two weeks, we are negotiating, sounding out agents and doing this type of stuff to get them players in before the likes of whoever comes up with them, whether it be Ipswich, Southampton, get a chance to get in there.”
How Lampard gives Coventry a transfer advantage
Cole went on to say of how Lampard can help to attract players that would snub alternative opportunities in England: “The gem that they've got at Coventry is, yes, they're a promoted side. Yes, they haven't been in the Premier League, but they've got Frank Lampard as their manager.
“So, if you're a player across Europe, you're not going to an Everton or an Aston Villa or a Brighton or Bournemouth or something like that. But you're going to go there. Frank Lampard is a big draw for players because he's a marquee name in world football. So, Coventry are in a really good place.”
Important transfer window in the summer of 2026
The Sky Blues got their hands on the Championship trophy after seeing off Wrexham on the day of their title-winning party. They have one more game to take in this term, away at Watford on Saturday.
Cole will be among those keeping a close eye on how Lampard manages things from here, with it vital that he acquires players with the right technical ability and mental strength to contend with what lies in store for Coventry after enjoying a remarkable reversal in fortune.
Warley FC's transformation is being documented by Specsavers in its ‘Best Worst Team’ YouTube series. Watch Joe Cole in episode 9 and subscribe to the Specsavers’ Best Worst Team YouTube Channel to follow the team's journey.