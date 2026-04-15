In the ninth minute, Real Madrid’s controversial and divisive star striker entered a challenge against Kimmich with excessive zeal, and after the midfielder played the ball, he clearly knocked him over.
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Even Vincent Kompany was furious: Vinicius Junior causes trouble again against FC Bayern
Kimmich appealed to referee Slavko Vincic for a free-kick, but Vincic waved play on, an decision that Vinicius appeared to interpret as a green light to target the Bayern man again. The Brazilian first gave Kimmich, who was lying on the ground, a light tap on the ankle then shoved him back to the turf.
Manager Vincent Kompany reacted furiously from the touchline—and that’s saying something. After the first leg, the Belgian had defended Vinicius, telling reporters in Madrid eight days ago, “I think Vini needs to stay as he is,” when asked about the star striker’s provocations during the match.
Referee Vincic later pulled the Real star aside for a private warning but took no further action. Remarkably, Vinicius, already on a yellow card, escaped a second caution that would have ruled him out of a potential semi-final.
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Vinicius Junior vs. Kimmich: A clash with a history
The sold-out, electric Allianz Arena responded to Vincic’s leniency and Vinicius’s behaviour with a deafening chorus of boos, and the 25-year-old continued to be jeered every time he touched the ball.
The animosity between Kimmich and the often provocative Brazilian dates back to the second leg of the 2024 semi-final. On that occasion, Vinicius Junior—known for his vociferous and gesticulating complaints and theatrics—did not, as in the 2026 first leg, seek penalties or fouls; instead, he provoked Kimmich with an unsportsmanlike gesture beyond all measure.
Late in the match, Vinicius asked Kimmich for the ball before a throw-in, then let it slip from his grasp. When Kimmich returned it to his arms to save time, the forward simply rolled it away.
Real eventually reached the Champions League final thanks to a late brace from Joselu (88’, 90’+1), beating Borussia Dortmund to secure their 15th—and, to date, last—European crown. This time, however, fortune favoured the record champions.
Vincic sends Camavinga off – Vinicius claps derisively
Although Vincic had shown leniency towards Vinícius in the ninth minute, his decision to send off Eduardo Camavinga for time-wasting in the 86th minute was ruthlessly harsh. Camavinga, already on a yellow card, had briefly held onto the ball to deny Bayern a swift restart. Vincic, seemingly unaware of the earlier caution, reached for yellow before brandishing red.
Real protested vehemently, and Vinicius’s sarcastic clapping went unpunished. Bayern then capitalised within three minutes, Luis Díaz’s deflected effort creeping in at 3–3. Michael Olise netted the winner in stoppage time to secure a 4–3 victory.
Real Madrid and Vinicius are eliminated, while Bayern will now meet Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.