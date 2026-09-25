Infantino under fire! Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A issue explosive joint statement attacking FIFA president

In an unprecedented show of unity, the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A have released a blistering joint statement calling for fundamental reform at FIFA. The move comes in the immediate aftermath of Infantino's controversial 'FIFA Forward Enterprise' project - a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors that was ultimately withdrawn due to overwhelming pressure. Beyond the aborted sell-off, this summer's World Cup was marred by several other high-profile disputes surrounding Infantino and the governing body, including the contentious decision to overturn the red card handed to USMNT forward Folarin Balogun.

Despite the collapse of his commercial proposal, Infantino has confirmed his intention to stand for re-election as FIFA president next year. The four major European leagues, however, believe the problems run much deeper than a single failed project. In their statement, they argued that 'The FIFA President has actively promoted abusive initiatives rather than protecting football from them,' highlighting a breakdown in trust between the governing body and the game's biggest stakeholders.