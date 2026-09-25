'It's never nice to lose' - Ethan Ampadu insists Wales can do 'a little bit more' after Nations League defeat to Portugal

The narrow loss extended the Dragons' winless run to five international matches in 2026. Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Leeds United captain Ampadu admitted: "We know it was going to be a tough game against very good opposition with a lot of quality, which they showed at times.

"We knew we were going to have to suffer but we wanted to come here and make a real statement and impact. We wanted to show what we can do on the ball, which at times we did. But we can do a little bit more."

Reflecting on his side's resilience and late push, he added: "We're always going to work hard, as we've shown over a countless number of years now. There were a couple chances at the end where maybe we could have got a goal, and then that makes it a better feeling, It's never nice to lose."