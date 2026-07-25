AFP
Erling Haaland leads viral 'Viking row' at Gianluigi Donnarumma's star-studded wedding as Norway's World Cup craze lives on
The Viking row makes an unlikely comeback
Haaland had wedding guests in fits of laughter after reviving the celebration that made him and his Norway teammates a global talking point this summer. The routine, now widely known simply as the "row", sees one person set a rhythm by striking a drum twice before everyone seated nearby leans back and forth in unison, chanting the word as they go.
It was a craze that took off across the United States during the tournament, with the Norwegian squad putting their own spin on it pitch-side after eliminating Brazil, a celebration spearheaded at the time by captain Martin Odegaard.
Haaland takes charge of the drum at Donnarumma's big day
This time, though, it was Haaland behind the drum rather than out on the pitch, as he took to the stage at the wedding of Man City teammate Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper married his long-term partner, Alessia Elefante, in a grand ceremony held in his home country.
Fresh off celebrating his own 26th birthday just days earlier, Haaland threw himself into the moment with characteristic enthusiasm, striking up the beat while a large group of guests sat down and rowed along in sync. At one point, he burst out laughing and had to pause proceedings to walk one bemused guest through exactly how the celebration worked, much to the amusement of everyone watching on.
All-star guest list joins the fun
Haaland was in attendance at the ceremony alongside his partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen, joining a guest list that read like a who’s who of Italian and European football. The wedding, held in the picturesque setting of Locorotondo, featured several of Donnarumma's international colleagues and legendary figures from the game. Former AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini was among the guests, as were current stars Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella.
- Getty Images Sport
Man City look ahead to Maresca era
City now turn their attention to life under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who succeeds Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard brought the curtain down on a decade in charge at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola departs having transformed City into the dominant force in English football, amassing an extraordinary 20 major trophies during his ten-year reign – more silverware than the club had won in its entire 136-year history before his arrival.
That remarkable haul includes six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, three Community Shields, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Treble-winning 2022-23 campaign standing as the crowning achievement of his tenure.
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