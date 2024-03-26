Revealed: Erling Haaland transfer is Barcelona's 'great dream' with La Liga giants hopeful of beating Real Madrid to Man City superstar thanks to new Spotify Camp Nou project
Barcelona hope that a renovated Camp Nou will play a decisive role in convincing Erling Haaland to join from Manchester City in the near future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Barca dreaming of Haaland signing
- May move for striker in summer of 2025
- La Liga side need Lewandowski replacement