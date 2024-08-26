Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I'm sick of writing these' - Erling Haaland ribbed by his team-mates after hitman bags 10th Man City hat-trick against Ipswich

Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs IpswichIpswichPremier League

A team-mate of Erling Haaland poked fun at the striker as he bagged his tenth Manchester City hat-trick against Ipswich.

  • Haaland's team-mate made fun of striker
  • Shared a message on the striker's match ball
  • Scored his 10th Man City hat-trick against Ipswich
