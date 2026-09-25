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Haaland pulled from Norway press conference following Manchester City financial verdict
Norway shield Haaland from media
Manchester City striker Haaland will no longer participate in Norway's upcoming press conference following reports regarding his club's legal battles in England, according to The Sun. The Norwegian Football Federation had originally listed the 26-year-old forward as a primary participant for the media briefing ahead of their Nations League encounter with Portugal.
The decision to remove Haaland from the spotlight comes as the football world reacts to news that Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 financial violations. These charges span a period between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, creating a massive cloud of uncertainty over the Premier League giants.
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Bombshell verdict rocks Manchester City
While Manchester City have not yet been officially sanctioned, the implications of the reported findings are severe and wide-reaching for the English giants. Independent panels are expected to review a variety of disciplinary measures, which could range from heavy fines and points deductions to the stripping of previous league titles or even expulsion and relegation from the Premier League.
The decision to shield Haaland from the media comes just a day after his stellar performance on Thursday, where he scored twice to lead Norway to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Denmark in their opening UEFA Nations League League A group match.
Federation confirms change in plans
The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the schedule change through media manager Morten Skjonsberg, who announced via TV 2 that manager Stale Solbakken alongside Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup would take the floor instead of the City striker.
Norway are set to host Portugal in Oslo on Sunday, with the visitors also coming off an opening-day win after securing a 1-0 victory over Wales.
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City and Haaland shine despite legal troubles
Off the pitch, Manchester City have already issued a statement as they consider their legal options to challenge the ruling, even as they continue to shine on it by leading the Premier League with a perfect record of five wins from five, driven by Haaland's stellar form of five goals in five matches this season.
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