Erling Haaland maintains perfect scoring record against Crystal Palace as new-look striker fires Manchester City ahead

Haaland’s strike at Selhurst Park continues an extraordinary run of individual dominance against the Eagles. With his two goals, the former Borussia Dortmund man has now scored in all five of his visits to this specific stadium. His affinity for playing against the South London side is well-documented, but his consistency in this fixture has reached levels rarely seen in the modern era of the English top flight.

Statistically, the numbers are even more staggering when looking at his overall career record against this particular opponent. Haaland has now scored in all six of his Premier League games against Crystal Palace,netting ten goals in total across those appearances, as per The Athletic.

According to Opta, his remarkable August record adds another layer to his dominance. Haaland has now scored 24 Premier League goals in August in just 16 appearances, with only Andrew Cole (25 in 44 apps) having scored more in the month.