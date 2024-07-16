Erling Haaland Premier League trophy Manchester City 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Erling Haaland sends ominous message to Man City's Premier League rivals as Norwegian striker gives glimpse into first day of pre-season alongside Jack Grealish & Kalvin Phillips

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueKalvin PhillipsJack Grealish

Erling Haaland sent out an ominous message to Manchester City's Premier League rivals on the very first day of pre-season training.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Haaland is back in training
  • Enjoyed a break from action after a busy campaign
  • Geared up for more silverware in 2024-25
Article continues below