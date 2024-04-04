Erling Haaland ‘not on the same planet’ as Harry Kane! Man City star singled out for more criticism after Aston Villa benching as Bayern Munich forward told he could play ‘No.10’
Erling Haaland has been told he is "not on the same planet" as Harry Kane, as the Bayern Munich forward has the passing abilities to play "No.10".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Haaland was criticised again after Villa benching
- Man City star told he pales in comparison to Kane
- England striker hailed for his link-up play & passing ability