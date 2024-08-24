Erling Haaland Ilkay Gundogan Savinho GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'He's been amazing' - Erling Haaland in love with new Man City star Savinho as striker reveals his delight at Ilkay Gundogan's return as Premier League champions crush Ipswich

Erling HaalandI. GundoganManchester City vs IpswichManchester CityIpswichPremier LeagueSavio

Erling Haaland hailed "amazing" Manchester City star Savinho and revealed his delight at Ilkay Gundogan's return after Ipswich demolition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • City brushed aside Ipswich 4-1
  • Savinho looked impressive on the right
  • Gundogan received a thunderous reception on his return
Article continues below