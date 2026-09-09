'It was a difficult fight!' - Erling Haaland hails Man City resilience as record-equalling double downs Porto

Haaland praised the determination shown by the Citizens in overcoming an intimidating home atmosphere. Speaking to Amazon Prime, the striker said: "It was a difficult fight, man against man. They are a top team, honestly they are impressive.

"They play amazing football so well done to them, but with all the pressure [on us] we had to deliver on the biggest stage. That's what we did today. I think honestly we controlled the first half.

"A bit uncomfortable when they came a bit high, but we created a lot of chances. I could of easily of had a lot more goals, but second half we scored and they pushed us for a good 25 minutes, but again we managed to hold through and then finish the game.

"I think these are the games that we have to win, and we have had a great start to the season. In the Champions League you have to win games because if not you suddenly get all the pressure and then you never know what's going to happen."