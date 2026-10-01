'Unlawful exploitation!' - Why Erling Haaland is taking a major airline to court over a viral ponytail ad

The dispute centers on social media promotions published across Instagram and TikTok during Norway's World Cup campaign. According to VG Sports and Dagbladet, Norwegian Air Shuttle shared an image depicting one of its aircraft digitally edited with Haaland's recognizable blonde ponytail hairstyle, alongside the caption: "We've never looked more Norwegian".

The posts were deleted following legal intervention, but the airline defended its actions as light-hearted social media banter.

"It is true that we have received a lawsuit that we do not understand," stated Norwegian press officer Eivind Hammer Myhre. "It is a shame that the cheers have been met with lawsuits, but we hope for a reasonable dialogue so that we can also be allowed to cheer on our common sports heroes in the future."