Erling Haaland, Alf-Inge Haaland GFXGetty
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge cheekily trolls Real Madrid ahead of Man City Champions League showdown after 2023 food-throwing allegation resulted in Bernabeu ejection

Manchester CityE. HaalandReal Madrid vs Manchester CityReal MadridChampions League

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge has cheekily trolled Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City's huge Champions League fixture against the Spanish champions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Alf-Inge Haaland ejected from Bernabeu in 2023
  • Gets back at Madrid on social media
  • UCL crunch match tonight
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
15803 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match