Will Erling Haaland break Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goal records? Sergio Aguero offers prediction as Norway star rapidly closes in on his Man City total after lightning start to new season
Sergio Aguero has weighed in on whether Erling Haaland will match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goal hauls in the Champions League.
- Former City striker in awe of Norwegian
- Haaland has nine goals in four PL games
- Could equal Aguero's hat-trick record in a year