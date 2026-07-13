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Erling Haaland is a changed man! Striker admits World Cup was 'best journey' of his life as Norway hitman reflects on 'surreal' tournament appearance
Haaland reflects on the craziest weeks of his life
Norway's dream run at the World Cup came to a bitter end following a narrow defeat to England, but Haaland remains overwhelmed by the magnitude of what his side achieved. The striker, who spearheaded the Norwegian attack throughout the tournament, was in high spirits despite the exit, taking time to reflect on a transformative six weeks in the United States.
Haaland was candid about the emotional weight of the campaign. "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life," Haaland told VG. "It has been completely surreal, it is difficult to take it in now. You get a bit empty. If I think quickly through these 40 days, it has been completely insane."
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National impact and a new identity
The tournament sparked feverish support back home, with an estimated 20,000 fans gathering outside the Royal Palace in Oslo to watch the quarter-final. For Haaland, the cultural shift in Norway is even more significant than the results on the pitch, including their famous victory over Brazil earlier in the competition.
"It has been incredible. The performances are one thing. Beating Brazil is one thing, but I think the way we have put Norway on the map is what touches me the most," Haaland explained. "I think it has changed Norway. I think it has changed me. It's a bit difficult to take in such a... show or rollercoaster we've been in now for the last six weeks, because there's been so much. There have been so many impressions, there have been so many emotions."
Striker points to fine margins in quarter-final loss
Haaland made clear he felt fine margins had gone against Norway in the defeat to England, questioning a foul decision at a moment when Norway believed they had taken a 2-1 lead, and insisting he was convinced a disputed shot had struck the crossbar. "I think all Norwegians really appreciate this too. I hope it has brought people together. We should be proud but, at the same time, learn from this," he said.
"Ultimately, I'm just proud. I've been proud the whole way. I don't quite know what else to say, because I've talked so much here in the USA. Now I'm tired, and I think it's time to take a holiday."
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Haaland hopes golden generation inspires next wave of talent
Looking to the future, Haaland expressed hope that Norway's current squad could establish itself as a regular fixture at major tournaments. It capped an extraordinary personal tournament for the striker, who finished with seven goals in his first-ever World Cup appearance – the most by any player on his World Cup debut since Poland's Grzegorz Lato managed the same tally in 1974.
His campaign included braces against Iraq and Senegal in the group stage; the winner against Ivory Coast in the round of 32; and a decisive double against Brazil that sealed Norway's place in the quarter-finals, with his seven goals coming from just 18 shots – the best conversion rate at a single World Cup in almost 40 years.
"This generation is fantastic. I hope this also motivates young people back home in Norway – that it shows them it's possible to play on the biggest stage wearing a Norway shirt," Haaland said.
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