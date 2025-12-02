Erling Haaland joins the 100 club... in just 111 games! Man City superstar sets incredible record as he topples Alan Shearer as fastest player to century of Premier League goals

Haaland wrote Premier League history by scoring 36 goals in his very first season with City, beating Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's tally of 34 strikes in a single campaign which had stood for 28 years. Haaland recently said that although he does not care for records, he knows all about Shearer's all-time record of 260 goals.

And the former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers striker, who celebrated when second-top scorer Kane left for Bayern Munich in 2023 as it meant his record was safe, is resigned to the fact that the Norwegian will eventually usurp him as the league's record marksman.

"Yes I believe Haaland will break my record," he told The Sun in October. "He’s the perfect striker his record's unbelievable, his hunger to score is relentless. He’s quick, strong, agile and reacts faster than most players inside the 6 yard box. His finishing ability is incredible."